Saba Qamar Wishes Speedy Recovery To Injured Guru Randhawa

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:19 PM

Saba Qamar wishes speedy recovery to injured Guru Randhawa

Taking to Insta story, Saba Qamar wished speedy recovery for Guru Randhwa, her friend and Hindi Medium co-star.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has sent her well wishes for a speedy recovery to Indian actor and singer Guru Randhwa.

Guru Randhawa was attacked by an audience member while he was in Canada for a performance. He got four stitches on his head.

“This whole incident is scary and I am still in shock. Wish you a speedy recovery my dear friend.

You’re a warrior. Lots of love,” she wrote.

Guru Randhawa was attacked when he was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver after his performance. The singer was hit from behind on his head when he was exiting the theatre.

After the attack, the singer was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Guru made his Bollywood singing debut in 2017 with Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

