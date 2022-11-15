UrduPoint.com

Saba Qamar’s Brother Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Condolences pour in on the social media as fellow actors and people from different walks of life express sorrow over death of Saba's brother.

Condolences pour in on the social media as the sad news of the actress’ brother spread

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Lollywood star Saba Qamar’s bother passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress announced the sad news of her brother’s demise, with heart-broken emoji.

Saba’s manager and close friend Meshal Cheema also confirmed the sad news. She wrote, “This is very unfortunate and extremely shocking for me to announce that Saba’s brother has died today in the morning so everyone pls take a moment and pray for the departed soul.

“May Allah (SWT) grant him higher ranks in Jannah and give him family sabar to go through this loss. Ameen,” Cheema added.

As the people on the social media came to know about the death of the actress’s brother they expressed condolences for the family and prayed for the departed soul.

The showbiz personalities and workers in the entertainment industry also expressed sorrow over the death of Saba’s brother, condoled his death and prayed for the departed soul.

