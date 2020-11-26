UrduPoint.com
Saboor Aly Finds Close Friend In Covid-19 Lockdown

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:55 PM

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

The actress has shared her picture with her new friend on Instagram, saying that lockdown has helped her find someone she could call “close friend”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Rising star of Bollywood Saboor Aly on Thursday found a close friend in the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor Aly shared her picture with her new close friend with a caption; “The lockdown hasn’t been all bad.

I want to thank the government for imposing a lockdown which gave me a chance to meet someone who I can now call a close friend,”.

She also wrote: “Sara, I didn’t have much of an option but to befriend you with the lockdown, since, I couldn’t really meet my other much “cooler” friends, and I know you thank God everyday that you have a friend like me. Happy birthday, you’ve gone from a lockdown friend to a confidant and someone I cherish,”.

More Stories From Showbiz

