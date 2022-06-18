UrduPoint.com

Saboor Aly Reacts To Sky-rocketing Petroleum Prices.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 18, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

The actor says there is a marriage proposal and the boy has his own petrol pump.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2022) Famous actor Saboor Aly has reacted to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

The actor's meme went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor Aly shared a viral meme regarding the third hike in fuel prices.

In the meme, the actor is seen with two moods side by side with a funny caption.

"Rishta Aya hey, Larkay ka apna petrol pump hey," (a marriage proposal came and the boy owns a petrol pump).

The reaction came after the petrol prices touched the sky as one litre petrol is available at Rs235.

Several other showbiz celebs joined the public in criticizing the Federal government after the per liter petrol price peaked at Rs233.89, while that of diesel reached Rs263.31.

