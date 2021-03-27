(@fidahassanain)

The actress was much excited and doing "banghra" on the wedding ceremony of her best friend along with many other stars of the showbiz industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2021) A video clip showing actress Saboor Aly dancing on a wedding ceremony of her friend went viral on social media.

The actress actually was doing “banghra” on the wedding ceremony.

Many starts of the showbiz industry also took part in the wedding ceremony and some of them were also seen doing the same “banghra”.

The fans and friends of the actress reacted to the video clip showing her dancing there among the men.

However, many others criticized her and sought action against her for violating COVID-19. But the government on the other hand had allowed wedding ceremonies with people not more than 300.