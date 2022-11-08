Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has surprised over appearance of “handsome boys” on the photo-sharing app.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) A video clip of Lollywood star Saboor Aly has gone viral on the social media.

The Mr. Shamim actress who has ability to bring out her inner child and jovial personality at any time has raised an interesting question in her new video.

The actress has surprised that there is so much beauty on Instagram but wonder over emergence of “beautiful boys” on Instagram.

“There is much beauty as I swear to my mom.

It is understandable that the girls wear make-up and they are beautiful but how the boys are getting so much beautiful,”.

She says she doesn’t see such handsom boys and asks where such beautiful boys are coming from.

Aly who was seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil and many other projects. Her video on Instagram has garnered huge response from fans and friends within no time.