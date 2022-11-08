UrduPoint.com

Saboor Aly’s New Video Clip Goes Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

The actress has surprised over appearance of “handsome boys” on the photo-sharing app.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) A video clip of Lollywood star Saboor Aly has gone viral on the social media.

The Mr. Shamim actress who has ability to bring out her inner child and jovial personality at any time has raised an interesting question in her new video.

The actress has surprised that there is so much beauty on Instagram but wonder over emergence of “beautiful boys” on Instagram.

“There is much beauty as I swear to my mom.

It is understandable that the girls wear make-up and they are beautiful but how the boys are getting so much beautiful,”.

She says she doesn’t see such handsom boys and asks where such beautiful boys are coming from.

Aly who was seen in Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil and many other projects. Her video on Instagram has garnered huge response from fans and friends within no time.

Related Topics

Social Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

28 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

2 hours ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.