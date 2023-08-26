Open Menu

Sadaf Kanwal Pens Down Touching Tribute On Shahroz's 38th Birthday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

The actress expresses the depth of her emotions, underscoring Shahroz's profound importance in her life.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2023) Model and actress Sadaf Kanwal penned a touching tribute on Instagram to celebrate her husband Shahroz Sabzwari's 38th birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot three years ago and have a daughter named Zahra, shared intimate moments captured in photographs that showcased their joyous companionship.

In her heartfelt note, Sadaf Kanwal expressed the depth of her emotions, underscoring Shahroz's profound importance in her life. She acknowledged his love as the cornerstone of her happiness and completeness.

The message conveyed gratitude for the years of shared laughter and cherished memories, and it celebrated their enduring companionship.

The Instagram post drew an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and followers, who joined in celebrating the couple's bond and wishing them continued happiness in their married life.

