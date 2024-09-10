Open Menu

Sadia Imam Reveals Wedding Dress Burned During Preparation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 01:14 PM

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation  

Saadia Imam wears the customer’s dress at her own wedding and later had a new dress made in the same style.

ISLAMABD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Actress Saadia Imam recently shared a poignant story about her wedding preparations during a segment on a private tv morning show.

Imam disclosed that her wedding dress was tragically destroyed in a fire at the factory where it was being made.

According to Imam, while working on the dress, a short circuit caused a fire that completely destroyed the factory, including her wedding dress. "It was a dress in my mother’s favorite color, and I was heartbroken," she said.

Imam further explained that she had previously created a similar dress for a customer whose wedding was scheduled after hers.

When she learned of the fire, she requested a photo of the customer’s dress. The customer generously offered her dress to Imam, saying, “You can wear my dress; my wedding is after yours,”.

Saadia Imam wore the customer’s dress at her own wedding and later had a new dress made in the same style.

