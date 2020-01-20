Pakistani actress Sadia Imam on Monday has said that she has left showbiz industry on the wish of her husband

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistani actress Sadia Imam on Monday has said that she has left showbiz industry on the wish of her husband.In a statement, the actress said that her married life and daughter are her priorities.I have spent wonderful time in the media but now, I think my family needs me more at this moment, she added.