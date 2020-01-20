UrduPoint.com
Sadia Imam Says She Left Showbiz On Husband's Wish

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Sadia Imam says she left showbiz on husband's wish

Pakistani actress Sadia Imam on Monday has said that she has left showbiz industry on the wish of her husband

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistani actress Sadia Imam on Monday has said that she has left showbiz industry on the wish of her husband.In a statement, the actress said that her married life and daughter are her priorities.I have spent wonderful time in the media but now, I think my family needs me more at this moment, she added.

