Saeeda Imtiaz Opens Up About Marriage Plans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:19 PM

The actress says situation in Pakistan is unpredictable as the prime ministers are changed every two years and also the wives in few years

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz has candidly shared her reservations about tying the knot in her home country.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her concerns without disclosing her identity, citing the current state of affairs in Pakistan as a deterrent to her considering marriage within the nation.

In an Insta-story, Imtiaz adopted a critical tone, stating, "After observing the conditions in Pakistan, I don't believe I would want to get married here.

"

The actress elaborated on the transient nature of marriages in the country, drawing a parallel to the frequent change of prime ministers every two years, humorously remarking that wives also seem to change every few years.

In a separate Instagram story, the actress delved into the complexities of relationships, emphasizing that no matter how diligently one nurtures them, change is inevitable.

Imtiaz hinted at the possibility of seeking a life partner in another country.

More Stories From Showbiz