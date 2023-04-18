UrduPoint.com

Saeeda Imtiaz’s Manager Denies Reports Of Her Death

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her death

The manager is considering the option of legal action against those who hacked the social media account of the actress and disseminated the wrong information through her Instagram account.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) Actress and supermodel Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager reacted to the news of the death of the actress, saying that the reports were completely incorrect as she was fine.

The manager said they were considering to take legal action against the hackers who disseminated the wrong information.

According to the reports, the legal action would be taken to investigate who hacked Ms. Imtiaz's social media accounts and what their motives were. He stated that the actress was currently at her home in Lahore and was in good health, and that she would soon release a video message regarding this matter.

The reports of her sudden death emerged after the social media account of the actress was hacked. The sad news firstly emerged on Instagram story of the actress. The news spread like fire in the jungle and the fans of the actress expressed grief over her supposed passing.

The death of the actress also became the top trend on Twitter.

Saeed is safe and present in her house in Lahore, said a statement against the false reports.

