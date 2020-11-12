UrduPoint.com
S.African Song 'Jerusalema' A Global Lockdown Hit

S.African song 'Jerusalema' a global lockdown hit

When coronavirus placed the world in lockdown, a gospel-influenced anthem with Zulu lyrics brought people together through social media, lifting spirits and instantly becoming a global phenomenon

When coronavirus placed the world in lockdown, a gospel-influenced anthem with Zulu lyrics brought people together through social media, lifting spirits and instantly becoming a global phenomenon.

Today, "Jerusalema" has clocked more than 230 million YouTube views in less than a year -- and lured an army of people into mimicking its dance moves.

"The feedback was crazy," says 24-year-old South African artist Master KG, who co-wrote and performs the disco-house track with Nomcebo Zikode.

The viral "Jerusalema dance challenge" saw thousands across the world posting clips of themselves copying the video choreography.

Front-line medical workers, soldiers, stiff-limbed clergymen, diners at swanky European restaurants and even the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra -- everyone seemed to want to shake a leg.

Lucius Banda, organiser of the annual Sand Music Festival on the shore of Lake Malawi, says "Jerusalema" became a "Covid anthem" -- a source of joy at grim times.

The chart-topping song on Sunday bagged the Best African Act at this year's MTV European Music Awards.

"We are exceptionally proud of our ambassadors... representing our motherland in such a unifying and unprecedented manner," tweeted South Africa's arts and culture minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

A remix featuring Nigerian star Burna boy was recently awarded diamond status in France for clocking 35 million streams since its release in June this year.

