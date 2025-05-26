Sahar Hashmi Shares Simple, Practical Conditions For Her Future Husband
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:15 PM
Actress says she wants a partner who not only takes care of her but also assists with daily small chores.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) Popular Pakistani actress Sahar Hashmi has revealed some interesting and practical expectations from her potential life partner, reflecting her straightforward personality and down-to-earth approach.
In a recent interview on a popular YouTube show, Sahar described her ideal husband and shared a few specific wishes. She said she wants a partner who not only takes care of her but also assists with daily small chores.
“My husband should feed me, massage my tired feet, and most importantly, he should know how to make tea. I believe every man should be able to make good tea; it’s very important,” she said.
Discussing her own personality, Sahar admitted that she is quite emotional and tends to react strongly when stressed.
“Therefore, I would like my partner to be calm, understanding, and sensible — someone who listens and helps me solve problems,” she added.
Sahar also emphasized her desire for a relationship where both partners understand and accept each other’s personalities.
Her honest and simple remarks have been widely appreciated on social media. The fans have praised her not only for her acting talent but also for her realistic and relatable views on marriage.
Many applauded her for having such uncomplicated and practical conditions for choosing a life partner in today’s world.
