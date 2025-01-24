Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bollywood actor explains what exactly happened and how he was injured due to repeated attacks by intruder

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) Renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Friday opened up about the attack on him at his residence.

The Indian media reported that Saif recorded his initial statement, explaining what exactly happened and how he was injured due to repeated attacks by the intruder.

The actor told the police, “On the night of January 16, between 2:30 and 2:40am, I heard loud noises in my house. I was in my room on the 12th floor of the building with my wife, Kareena, when I heard my younger son, Jeh, crying. I immediately rushed out of the room,”.

He continued, “I went to the 11th floor, where my son and his caretaker were. As I entered Jeh’s room upon hearing the commotion, I saw his nanny arguing loudly with a stranger.”

Saif further stated, “The man was holding a knife. Sensing danger, I tried to grab him, but shortly after, he started attacking me. He stabbed me in the back, neck, and hands.

Meanwhile, Jeh managed to escape the room with his nanny.”

The actor added, “I somehow managed to overpower the attacker and locked him inside the room. Kareena and my son were terrified upon seeing me bleeding and injured. After that, I was rushed to the hospital, but the attacker managed to escape,”.

In the early hours of January 16, around 3am, an attempted robbery took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the actor resisted and foiled the attempt.

During the struggle, Saif was attacked with a knife, sustained six wounds, two of which were deep, with one dangerously close to his spine.

Instead of using his house car, Saif was taken to a local hospital in an auto-rickshaw after sustaining injuries.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors performed surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife fragment from his spine. The actor was discharged on Tuesday, nearly six days after the incident.