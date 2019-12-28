Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has recently taken a t shift in the sort of projects he is taking up which appear to be more versatile and open for experimentation.

'MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has recently taken a t shift in the sort of projects he is taking up which appear to be more versatile and open for experimentation.After an intense avatar in Sacred Games, the 49-year-old is reuniting with his on-screen partner from Hum Tum Rani Mukerji.

It was made official only recently that Rani and Saif will be coming together after 11 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2, and speaking about the project with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that it would be nothing like the Hum Tum sequel."It is more age-appropriate.

Aditya Chopra is a smart gentleman. It is not like Hum Tum Part 2. It is like a new film," he said.Meanwhile on the work front, the actor will next be seen in his upcoming offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which will hit theaters on January 10, 2020.