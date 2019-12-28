UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To Be Poles Apart From 'Hum Tum 2'

Chand Sahkeel 58 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:07 PM

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' to be poles apart from 'Hum Tum 2'

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has recently taken a t shift in the sort of projects he is taking up which appear to be more versatile and open for experimentation.

'MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has recently taken a t shift in the sort of projects he is taking up which appear to be more versatile and open for experimentation.After an intense avatar in Sacred Games, the 49-year-old is reuniting with his on-screen partner from Hum Tum Rani Mukerji.

It was made official only recently that Rani and Saif will be coming together after 11 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2, and speaking about the project with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that it would be nothing like the Hum Tum sequel."It is more age-appropriate.

Aditya Chopra is a smart gentleman. It is not like Hum Tum Part 2. It is like a new film," he said.Meanwhile on the work front, the actor will next be seen in his upcoming offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which will hit theaters on January 10, 2020.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Saif Ali Khan Rani Mukerji January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

7 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

7 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

8 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.