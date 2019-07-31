UrduPoint.com
Saif Ali Khan-Tabu Navigate The Millennial Life For Jawaani Jaaneman

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu navigate the millennial life for Jawaani Jaaneman

The shoot of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia F starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman, is moving at a brisk pace in London

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The shoot of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaia F starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman, is moving at a brisk pace in London. Sharing the first look of the slice-of-life film, producer Jackky Bhagnani says that the lead cast is the biggest strength of the Nitin Kakar-directed venture.

"The story focuses on a family with a millennial mindset, and we couldn't think of a better pair to bring this alive.

The chemistry that Saif and Tabu share is exceptional. Nitin sir has the knack to tell stories in the most relatable manner. The film will resonate with the audience as it has moments that we experience on a day-to-day basis."

