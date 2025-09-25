Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices over affairs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actor reiterates her earlier statements about women’s earnings and men’s marital responsibilities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-Sept 25th, 2025) Veteran Pakistani television actress Saima Qureshi has reignited debate over marriage and relationships, claiming that “95 percent of men” wish to marry a second time.

Speaking during a recent podcast, Qureshi reiterated her earlier statements about women’s earnings and men’s marital responsibilities. She argued that men who are inclined toward extramarital affairs should instead take responsibility through marriage, as their reckless behavior can harm both families and future generations.

“It is better for men to take a lawful step than to play with someone’s emotions,” Qureshi said, emphasizing that a second marriage is preferable to secret relationships.

“Why is it considered worse for a man to marry again than to have an affair?” she questioned.

The actress further stated that if a man’s first wife does not consent to his second marriage, he is not religiously bound to obtain her permission, pointing out that islam places no such restriction.

Qureshi encouraged men to make “clear and responsible decisions” to avoid forbidden relationships, adding that personal desires should be fulfilled according to religious principles rather than societal pressure.

Her remarks have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many debating the cultural and religious implications of her views in a society where second marriages remain a sensitive and often controversial subject.