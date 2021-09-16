British Pakistanis world first Sufi Opera singer Saira Peter has released her new song "Marvi's Tears" English version, featuring the bravery and determination of the Marvi -a famous character of Indus valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :British Pakistanis world first Sufi Opera singer Saira Peter has released her new song "Marvi's Tears" English version, featuring the bravery and determination of the Marvi -a famous character of Indus valley.

The video for the Marvi opera song has been directed by British film director Michael Rouse, while the famous British musician Paul Knight has composed the music for the song.

The heart touching lyrics of the song were written by Zafar Francis. The music was produced by Stephen Smith.

Saira Peter has presented the story of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai in the color of English Sufi Opera.

Talking to APP, Saira Peter said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai has beautifully arranged the famous folk tale of Sindh "Omar Marvi" in "Sur Marvi".

In fact, "Marvi" was considered a symbol of beauty, purity, greatness, high character, justice, libertarianism and patriotism.

Marvi was not impressed by King Omar's splendor, his large palaces, his immense wealth and other precious garments.

In Marvi's view, love of homeland, longing for his loved ones, was more important. Saira Peter added that she has incorporated all these conditions into my new Sufi opera.