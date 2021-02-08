Saira Peter Releases New Song "Yeh Zindagi" Giving Message Of Hope, Courage Amid COVID

(@Aneesah05582539)

Internationally acclaimed British Pakistani Opera vocalist Saira Peter has released her new song Yeh Zindagi" (This Life)

She said that her new song carried a message of hope, courage and strength. The song reminds music lovers that good days would come again and COVID-19 pandemic come to an end, said a statement issued here.

Saira Peter is the only opera singer in Pakistan. Based in London, she said her new songs were produced with full concentration to entertain music lovers in the world over especially Pakistan.

The new song also composed by Saira Peter herself.

Saira Peter has the distinction to be the world's first Sufi opera singer. Her strong command on western classical and eastern aesthetic which make her a prominent artist.

These days she is working on a Sufi Opera, a famous story of Sindh province on Umar Marvi and it would be in English language as she was planning to stage it in London. She said that this project was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Se said an English writers committee had nominated her father Zafar Francis as a main writer of this opera. He has written 35 songs for it. ' I am proud to be trained by Paul Knight and consider him as my master" she added.