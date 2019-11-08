UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saira Peter To Perform At Alhamrah Arts Council On Nov 19

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Saira Peter to perform at Alhamrah Arts Council on Nov 19

Pakistan first Sufi Opera Star Saira Peter would perform in musical evening organized by Sufi Tabbasum Academy on November 19 at Alhamrah Arts Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan first Sufi Opera Star Saira Peter would perform in musical evening organized by Sufi Tabbasum academy on November 19 at Alhamrah Arts Council.

Saira Peter would present songs from her Persian Album poetry was written by Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum.

Saira Peter�sings in various languages including urdu, English, Persian, Latin and some regional languages of Pakistan and her main focus was to lend her voice to the mystic poetry written by Muslim Sufi (mystic) poets in 17th and 18th century including Baba Bullay Shah and Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and spread their message of peace and love for promoting the soft image of Pakistan in West including London.

Talking to APP, she said that Sufism was an important part of Pakistani culture. Sufi poets of Pakistan through their poetry, had conveyed to the world the message of love and peace for mutual coexistence in the society and taught the respect to humanity.

Saira Peter said that she was singing Sufi opera in her concerts in the West in Western languages to tell them about Pakistan's rich cultural values and convey them the message that Pakistanis were peace-loving people who believed in love, brotherhood, friendship and humanity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World London November Muslim From Love

Recent Stories

Dr. Adnan says Nawaz Sharif's condition is critica ..

22 minutes ago

PM says no more talks with JUI-F if it demands re ..

43 minutes ago

36 suspects arrested in search, strike operation i ..

4 minutes ago

Widow of French novelist Celine dies aged 107

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 219 points to close ..

4 minutes ago

One held in snap checking in Rawalindi

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.