Saira Peter to perform at Alhamrah Arts Council on Nov 19

Pakistan first Sufi Opera Star Saira Peter would perform in musical evening organized by Sufi Tabbasum Academy on November 19 at Alhamrah Arts Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan first Sufi Opera Star Saira Peter would perform in musical evening organized by Sufi Tabbasum academy on November 19 at Alhamrah Arts Council.

Saira Peter would present songs from her Persian Album poetry was written by Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum.

Saira Peter�sings in various languages including urdu, English, Persian, Latin and some regional languages of Pakistan and her main focus was to lend her voice to the mystic poetry written by Muslim Sufi (mystic) poets in 17th and 18th century including Baba Bullay Shah and Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and spread their message of peace and love for promoting the soft image of Pakistan in West including London.

Talking to APP, she said that Sufism was an important part of Pakistani culture. Sufi poets of Pakistan through their poetry, had conveyed to the world the message of love and peace for mutual coexistence in the society and taught the respect to humanity.

Saira Peter said that she was singing Sufi opera in her concerts in the West in Western languages to tell them about Pakistan's rich cultural values and convey them the message that Pakistanis were peace-loving people who believed in love, brotherhood, friendship and humanity.