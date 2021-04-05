Saira Peter, Zahir Abbas duet mesmerise listeners at online Easter Day concert

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistan's first opera singer Saira Peter and internationally renowned cricket legend Zahir Abbas blow away listeners at an online Easter Day concert, by singing super-hit song "Vey Mundiya Sialkotiya Tere Mukhray Te Kala Kala Til Ve" from film Chan Vey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's first opera singer Saira Peter and internationally renowned cricket legend Zahir Abbas blow away listeners at an online Easter Day concert, by singing super-hit song "Vey Mundiya Sialkotiya Tere Mukhray Te Kala Kala Til Ve" from film Chan Vey.

According to details, the live programme was broadcast on social media and attracted viewers from across the globe, including the Pakistan, UK and US, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During the broadcast, 'Asian Bradman' and 'Run Machine' Zahir Abbas said that "From the first moment I ever heard Saira sing, I became a lifelong fan of her voice. Her singing reflects the kind of heavy duty vocal homework she puts in before ever setting foot onstage. She's an absolutely amazing singer with full command of both Eastern and Western vocal styles. I have liked music from childhood and have listened to Mehdi Hassan and Noor Jehan many times in my life.

" Opera singer Saira Peter revealed to her audience that at a private music event, Madam Noor Jehan had once sung the same song for Zahir Abbas, paying tribute to both his birthplace Sialkot and the large mole on his left cheek.

Saira Peter added "Singing this song today with such a massive star is a huge honour; I feel incredibly privileged."The song had been specially requested by Sonia, granddaughter of Madam Noor Jehan, who also viewed the event. Complying with her listeners' demands, versatile singer Saira demonstrated a wide variety of genres and languages, including Latin, English, Farsi, Punjabi, urdu and Hindi.

At the request of co-host Pradeep Udhas, Ms Peter joined him in a soulful rendition of Mehdi Hassan's "Baat Karni Mujhay Mushkil tabhi aisi Tao Na Thi".