ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Internationally renowned vocalist, Pakistan's only operatic singer Saira Peter performed for an online international Defence Day festival, which took place via Zoom.

The event was a special tribute honouring war heroes and military top brass from Pakistan's Christian community to express their solidarity with their nation, Saira dedicated her first song "Aye Puttar Hattan tay" by Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, to Chief Guest Maj. Sarmas Rauf, widow of the late Maj. Rauf who gave his life in Kargil. Saira later brought two other songs at the request of her distinguished audience, said a news release.

First was Jamil-Udin-Ali's national song "Aye Wattan Kay Sajeelay Jawanon", followed by a rousing rendition of "Mera Mahi Chhel Chabila" by Sufi Tabassum, the latter moving viewers to dance and clap along wherever in the world they were.

Event organiser Samson Javed of NCN (Newcastle Christian Network, UK) expressed special thanks to Saira Peter for making the programme a success through her magical singing, saying her performance had mesmerised viewers around the world and would always be remembered. He also congratulated her husband Stephen Smith who accompanied on harmonium.

Saira expressed her gratitude to Naval Cdr (R) Saleem A Matthew, for inviting. Other guests included Michelle and Shane Chaudhry, daughter and son of 1965 war hero Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry.