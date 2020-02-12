UrduPoint.com
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir Getting Married Soon?

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir getting married soon?

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most admired celebrity couples of Pakistan, have been all the rage since they announced their engagement in June 2019

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most admired celebrity couples of Pakistan, have been all the rage since they announced their engagement in June 2019.The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of flowers and a red bridal dress on her story leaving fans with ample questions.

Fans have started speculating that the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress is dropping hints of a wedding ceremony taking place soon.The couple announced their engagement in June 2019.Recently, Sajal celebrated her 26th birthday and received love and best wishes from fans and family including Ahad Raza Mir who also showered love and affection on Sajal.On the work front, Sajal is currently essaying a fictional role of Momina Sultan in the drama serialAlif while Ahad Raza Mir is seen in Ehd-e-Wafa.

