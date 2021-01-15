Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love Got to Do with it”

(@fidahassanain)

Jemima Goldsmith is much excited over inclusion of Shabana Azami and Sajal Ali in the film.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) Renowned lollywood star Sajal Ali on Friday joined the cast of “What’s love got to Do With it.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima Goldsmith shared the confirmation of Sajal Ali in the cast of ‘What’s Love Got to do with it,’.

She shared the tweet by Haroon Rashid: “CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by @shekharkapur and produced & written by @Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain,”.

In another tweet, Jemima Khan expressed her excitement over confirmation of Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali in the film.

According to Variety, Joining the existing cast of Lily James (“Yesterday”), Shazad Latif (“Departure”) and Emma Thompson (“Last Christmas”) are British actors Rob Brydon (“The Trip to Greece”) and Asim Chaudhry (“Wonder Woman 1984”) besides Pakistan’s Sajal Ali (“Mom”) and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi (“Kaali Khuhi”).

The film is based on an original script by Jemima Khan “(The Clinton Affair,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” “We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks”),".