Sajal Aly And Ahad Raza Mir Tie Knot In Abu Dhabi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:14 PM

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friend at some undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Popular actress Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied know in Abu Dhabi here on Saturday.

According to reports circulating on social media, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir married at some undisclosed location in the United Arab Emirates. The family and only the close friends took part in the wedding ceremony.

The newly-wed couple was looking so beautiful as the fans made interesting comments on pictures of both Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza.

The close friends of the actress says that she was going to change her name from Sajal Aly to Sajal Ahad Mir.

She shared the video of Nikah ceremony from her account with the name “SajalAhadRazaMir”.

The wedding festivities of Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir had begun a week ago and the adorable photos from their dholki and mayyon were also making rounds on the internet.

The couple looked stunning in traditional attire in the picture which went viral on social media, grabbing huge attention of the friends and fans.

