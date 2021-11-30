UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly Gives Befitting Response On A Question About “good News”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:22 PM

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

The actress who was engaged in an Ask Me session faced a tough question about the family planning but she responded with her recently launched project “Sinf-e-Aahan”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Lollywood star Sajal Aly gave an amazing response to fans asking about any “good news” after getting married.

The actress who was engaged in an Ask Me session on Instagram over the weekend had asked a number of questions from her professional life to personal life. During the session, a question came that surprised everyone.

“Share any ‘Khush Khabri’ (good news) from us? When are you giving us ‘Khush Khabri,” a fan asked.

At this Sajal responded: “Pagal kal hi tou di hay,” #SinfeAahan (Crazy I just gave it yesterday). She amicably handled the situation.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied knot last year in Dubai and only close friends and family members attended the marriage ceremony.

Related Topics

Dubai Marriage Married Family From Instagram

Recent Stories

EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicro ..

EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicron impact

26 seconds ago
 Nine passengers injured in road mishap

Nine passengers injured in road mishap

28 seconds ago
 Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since ..

Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since 2019

29 seconds ago
 Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wed ..

Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

4 minutes ago
 First Omicron case detected in Japan

First Omicron case detected in Japan

4 minutes ago
 Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.