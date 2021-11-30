Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress who was engaged in an Ask Me session faced a tough question about the family planning but she responded with her recently launched project “Sinf-e-Aahan”.

The actress who was engaged in an Ask Me session on Instagram over the weekend had asked a number of questions from her professional life to personal life. During the session, a question came that surprised everyone.

“Share any ‘Khush Khabri’ (good news) from us? When are you giving us ‘Khush Khabri,” a fan asked.

At this Sajal responded: “Pagal kal hi tou di hay,” #SinfeAahan (Crazy I just gave it yesterday). She amicably handled the situation.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied knot last year in Dubai and only close friends and family members attended the marriage ceremony.