Sajal Aly Joins Legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan In Upcoming Music Video

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2023 | 12:54 PM

The forthcoming music video, titled "Laghzish-e-Mastana," is poised to be a work of art, with the inclusion of Sajal Aly, renowned for her captivating presence as a star of "Sinf-e-Aahan."

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Renowned actress Sajal Aly is set to star in an upcoming music video alongside legendary artists Abida Parveen and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan.

Anticipation is running high among fans for the impending release of a music video that unites these two iconic figures, complemented by the presence of the esteemed Lollywood sensation.

Both Parveen and Amanat have garnered acclaim for their commanding vocal prowess and mastery of classical techniques.

The collaborative efforts of Aly's magnetic charisma and the enchanting vocal artistry of Parveen and Amanat are certain to etch the music video into the collective memory for years to come.

The directorial reins of the music video have been skillfully wielded by Saqib Malik, with the highly anticipated release date set for the 18th of August.

The poetic verses, known as Kalam, are attributed to the Sufi poet Bedam Shah Warsi, and the composition has been masterfully crafted by Abida Parveen herself.

Sajal Aly's talents have also transcended borders, as evidenced by her appearance in Hollywood's "What's love Got To Do With It?" produced by Jemima Goldsmith.

Within Lollywood, Sajal's contributions have yielded numerous hits, including notable performances in “Alif,” “Aangan,” and the aforementioned “Sinf-e-Aahan”.

More Stories From Showbiz