Sajal Aly likely to join Indian Superstar Prabhas in upcoming Film ‘Fauji’

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is likely set to star alongside Indian actor Prabhas in the highly anticipated film Fauji.

Though an official announcement for the female lead has yet to be made, insiders suggested that Sajal Aly has secured the role. Indian actress Mrunal Thakur has also been linked to the project, but there are no confirmed details yet.

Film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is due to start shooting on August 24 in Hyderabad, India.

Set in the pre-independence era, Fauji is expected to deliver an action-packed storyline, generating significant buzz.

This comes on the heels of reports that another Pakistani star, Fawad Khan, is making his return to Indian cinema.

Prabhas, who recently achieved global acclaim with his film Kalki 2898 AD, will be taking on the lead role in Fauji. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information, as the pairing of Prabhas and Sajal Aly has created much excitement and anticipation for what is expected to be a major film event.

Despite the growing rumors, Sajal Aly has not yet commented on her involvement in the project. Likewise, the production team behind Fauji has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Aly made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 blockbuster Mom, where she starred alongside the late Sridevi.