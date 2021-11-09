UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly Says Her Life Got Better After Marriage With Ahad Raza Mir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

The actress whose new film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is going to release soon has said that she got more sensible after marriage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) Sajal Aly, the Lollywood star, said on Tuesday that her life got better after getting married Ahad Raza Mir.

She said that positive changes took place in her life after the marriage.

Talking on tv, Sajal Aly said that she also became more sensible after tying the knot. Her new film “Khel Khel Mein” was being release soon.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Nabeel Qureshi under the banner of Everready Films.

The actress said, “Alot of things change after marriage You come in to your senses[laughs] you get sensible,”.

She stressed upon the importance of spousal support.

She also said that but if your partner was supporting whether you were an actor or a doctor it mattered the most.

“Ahad is very cooperative and supportive,” she confessed, also admitting that her life got much better after marriage. Sajal Aly was gearing up for her first theatrical release after COVID-19.

