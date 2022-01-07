UrduPoint.com

Sajal Aly Says She Rejected Hollywood Movie Due To Bold Scene

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to bold scene

The actress says that she cannot compromise on her values and want to contribute more for the industry that gave her name and fame across the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Lollywood star Sajal Aly said that she turned down a Hollywood movie due to a bold scene.

The actress said that she strongly believed in values and she did that for the sake of her values.

She expressed these words during an interview to a journalist on Friday.

Sajal said that she was offered a key role in a Hollywood movie for a bold scene but she refused.

"I will never turn back on my own industry as all the international offers she received was just because of her work for Pakistan," said the actress, adding that whenever she went abroad she did so as a Pakistani.

She vowed, "I want to contribute continuously for my industry and I work for it," she stated.

The actress explained that she was offered the title role in a Hollywood movie and it was very interesting but there was a single bold scene which she thought she could not do.

Answering to a question, the actress said that the people of her country would have blamed her even if she had managed that. "I just don’t want to make them confuse for that," she added.

