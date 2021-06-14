UrduPoint.com
Sajal Aly To Appear In Atif Aslam’s New Video Song ‘Rafta Rafta’

Mon 14th June 2021

Sajal Aly to appear in Atif Aslam’s new video song ‘Rafta Rafta’

The actress is in Skardu these days for shooting of new video song the fans are waiting eagerly to watch.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Lollywood star Sajal Aly reportedly to appear in music video of the latest song of famous singer Atif Aslam.

The acress is now a days in Skardu for shooting of the video.

However, there is no confirmation yet from both Atif Aslam and Sajal Ali in this regard.

The fans are much excited to watch Sajal Aly in Atif Aslam’s song and are waiting eagerly to watch the new video.

But there is also a good news for millions of fans of the actress that Dhoop Ki Deewar—her new much-awaited web-series along with Ahad Raza Mir is due to release on Jun 25.

Savera Nadeem, Manzar Sehbai and Samina are the other stars of this new series.

