Sajal Aly Urges Pakistani Women Folks To Be Brave To Meet Challenges Of Life

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:14 PM

Sajal Aly urges Pakistani women folks to be brave to meet challenges of life

The Alif actress has also underlined the need of a change in social behavior towards women, saying that they should be appreciated for their bravery, good deeds and inner-beauty rather than just physical appearance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Popular actress Sajal Aly urged Pakistani women folks to be brave and courageous for meeting the challenges of life.

Sajal Aly also underlined the need of a change in social behavior towards women, saying that they should be appreciated for their bravery, good deeds and inner-beauty rather than just physical appearance.

She expressed these views while talking to a tv chanel in Islamabad here on Thursday.

The Alif Actress shared an inspiring message with her fans four weeks ago. She had written on her instagram post: “Happiness is enjoying the little things in life,”.

More Stories From Showbiz

