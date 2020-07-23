Sajal Aly Urges Pakistani Women Folks To Be Brave To Meet Challenges Of Life
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:14 PM
The Alif actress has also underlined the need of a change in social behavior towards women, saying that they should be appreciated for their bravery, good deeds and inner-beauty rather than just physical appearance.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Popular actress Sajal Aly urged Pakistani women folks to be brave and courageous for meeting the challenges of life.
She expressed these views while talking to a tv chanel in Islamabad here on Thursday.
The Alif Actress shared an inspiring message with her fans four weeks ago. She had written on her instagram post: “Happiness is enjoying the little things in life,”.