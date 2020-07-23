Sajal Aly urges Pakistani women folks to be brave to meet challenges of life

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) Popular actress Sajal Aly urged Pakistani women folks to be brave and courageous for meeting the challenges of life.

She expressed these views while talking to a tv chanel in Islamabad here on Thursday.

The Alif Actress shared an inspiring message with her fans four weeks ago. She had written on her instagram post: “Happiness is enjoying the little things in life,”.