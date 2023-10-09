Open Menu

Sajal Aly's Stunning Photos Mesmerize Bollywood Star Sonam Bajwa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

The actress shares enchanting photos of herself on Instagram, where she looked absolutely stunning in a white dress.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2023) Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has captured the admiration of Bollywood actor Sonam Bajwa with her striking beauty.

Sajal Aly recently shared enchanting photos of herself on Instagram, where she looked absolutely stunning in a white dress. Her photos left Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa captivated.

Aly accompanied her pictures with the caption, "Khud pe martay hein filhal tou...

" (We are currently crushing on ourselves...)

Interestingly, in the comment section, the Bollywood actor responded with, "Tum per tou hum such mein martay hein..." (We genuinely have a crush on you...)

It's worth noting that Sonam has previously praised Sajal's beauty on multiple occasions in the past.

Sajal Aly is a prominent Pakistani actress who has garnered numerous awards for her exceptional acting talent.

