Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot

Certain individuals even suggest that she may be following in her sister's footsteps by participating in such bold and unexpected shoots.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Millions of fans admire the talented Pakistani actress Sajal Aly for her captivating roles in numerous television serials.

Among her remarkable portrayals are those in "Kuch Ankahi," "Sinf E Aahan," "Yeh Dil Mera," "Ishq E Laa," "Aangan," "Yaqeen Ka Safar," and "Gul E Raana.

Recently, Sajal faced criticism for her daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot, with some fans urging her to adopt a more modest attire.

