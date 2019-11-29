UrduPoint.com
Sajjal And Ahad Raza To Marry In 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

The close relatives of both actors say that the wedding ceremony of Sajjal Ali and Ahad Raza will be held next year in Turkey.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Known actress Sajjal Ali and Ahad Raza are expected to marry during the upcoming year of 2020, the reports said here on Friday.

According to the close relatives of both actors, the wedding ceremony of Sajjal Ali and Ahad Raza would be held in Turkey next year.

They would also arrange reception in Lahore for their colleagues, artists and others, they said.

It may be mentioned here that both actors announced their engagement this year on June 6 on social media.

