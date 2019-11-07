UrduPoint.com
Salman Khan Axes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song In Dabangg 3'?

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Salman Khan axes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song in Dabangg 3'?

Famed Pakistani music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been replaced by another singer in Salman Khan's highly anticipated Dabangg 3 after tensions between India and Pakistan hit rock-bottom earlier this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Famed Pakistani music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been replaced by another singer in Salman Khan's highly anticipated Dabangg 3 after tensions between India and Pakistan hit rock-bottom earlier this year.According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, the new Naina track which is a song detailing praises of Sonakshi Sinha's eyes, will not be sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, but some other vocalist.The song titled Tose Naina Lade was recorded in the acclaimed musician's soulful voice, however had to be dropped and re-sung by an Indian artist, ever since relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated, leading to a ban on cross-cultural exchange of artists and talent.

The track is slated to release today and it is said that the name of the artist has been kept under shadows up till now.Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the much-adored franchise, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles, and will be opening in cinemas on December 20.

