UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salman Khan Gets Trolled Over Bottle Cap Challenge, Netizens Question His Religious Beliefs

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:24 PM

Salman Khan gets trolled over Bottle Cap Challenge, netizens question his religious beliefs

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing pictures, videos and glimpses from his personal life with his fans of late. Recently, the superstar accepted the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' and posted a video sharing his version of the challenge

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Actor Salman Khan has been sharing pictures, videos and glimpses from his personal life with his fans of late. Recently, the superstar accepted the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' and posted a video sharing his version of the challenge.In the video, shared by the superstar, the actor blew off the already loosened bottle cap and drank the water, ending it saying, ''Paani Bachaao".While fans of the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star lauded his actions and posted some adorable comments in the box, there were some who trolled the actor and questioned his religious belief.

In the video, Salman is seen with the gesture of folded hands (praying) and ends it with a Holy Cross gesture.

And that was enough for people to question his religious beliefs."Firstly he did namaste then dua and then cross sign ..

he just want say he is secular Indian and believe in all religion," wrote one. "if he believes in all religions then he s not a Muslim anymore," another wrote. "Is he Muslim or Christian ?" one user wrote.Salman has on several occasions stated that he doesn't believe in judging and choosing people on the basis of religion.

The actor has also stated that he has no religion and is both a Hindu and a Muslim.

Related Topics

India Water Salman Khan Muslim Christian All From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protes ..

4 minutes ago

Premier's visit to America will prove vital for bi ..

4 minutes ago

Game of Thrones' and Netflix tipped to sweep Emmy ..

4 minutes ago

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's new poster out; tr ..

2 minutes ago

South African ex-footballer Batchelor shot dead ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.