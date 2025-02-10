Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bollywood actor takes part in podcast with his nephew Arbaaz Khan, his former wife Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened up about the divorce of his younger brother Arbaaz Khan and his former wife Malaika Arora.

Salman Khan took part in a podcast with his nephew Arbaaz and Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan, where he discussed various interesting topics.

During the interview, Salman gave Arhaan valuable advice on dealing with the challenges that arise after the separation of parents, the ups and downs of life, and ways to cope with them.

Talking briefly about Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's separation, Salman Khan said that Arhaan has gone through a difficult phase in life, and after the separation of parents, the children have to face these challenges on their own.

He advised Arhaan that one day he would have his own family and home, and it is essential for him to first strengthen himself, so that he can create a healthy and happy home environment.

Salman Khan spoke meaningfully and positively about Arbaaz and Malaika's divorce, without going into much details. He said the tradition of having lunch and dinner with the family should be maintained, and there should be a strong head of the family whom everyone respects.

He explained to Arhaan that there are certain things in life that are beyond one's control but it is still important to find the positive aspects, because the strong family bonds hold immense importance in life.

Salman Khan praised Arhaan's maturity and admired his courage in trying to move forward in life despite his parents' separation.

It may be mentioned here that Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got married in 1998 but after nearly 20 years, they separated in 2017. Even after the divorce, they have managed to strike a balance in raising their son Arhaan Khan and fulfilling their parental responsibilities.