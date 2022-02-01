Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor shared his photo and has expressed gratitude for Abu Nasar who honored him by awarding him the prestigious award

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Bollywood star Salman Khan has received a Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The actor took to Instagram and shared his photo of receiving the prestigious award at the Joy Awards.

He wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

Salman Khan who was wearing in a sleep black suit, was looking sober on the stage.