UrduPoint.com

Salman Khan Receives Personality Of The Year Award In Riyadh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh

The actor shared his photo and has expressed gratitude for Abu Nasar who honored him by awarding him the prestigious award

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Bollywood star Salman Khan has received a Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The actor took to Instagram and shared his photo of receiving the prestigious award at the Joy Awards.

He wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

Salman Khan who was wearing in a sleep black suit, was looking sober on the stage.

Related Topics

Bollywood Salman Khan Riyadh Saudi Arabia Instagram

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to T ..

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to Test Union State Combat Readine ..

2 minutes ago
 UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy ..

UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'

2 minutes ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine A ..

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine Aid Package For $675.9Mln Disbu ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister ..

Russia Ready to Cooperate With Any Prime Minister Elected by Hungarian People - ..

2 minutes ago
 200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-m ..

200 policemen from Mohmand district complete two-month training

2 minutes ago
 Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Inc ..

Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Min ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>