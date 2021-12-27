Salman Khan says he is fine now after being bitten by snake at family farmhouse

(@FahadShabbir)

The actor who has turned 56 years old today has joined his family to celebrate his birthday on the outskirt of Mumbai

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) Bollywood star Salman Khan has informed his fans that he is fine now after being hospital for six hours.

The actor who has turned today 56 years old was hospitalized after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse. Now he has joined his family to celebrate his birthday.

Talking to the local media, Salman Khan said: "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours...I am fine now,".

The actor's doctor confirmed that "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine,".