Salman Khan Surprises His Fans On Birthday Of His Father Salim Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

Salman Khan surprises his fans on birthday of his father Salim Khan

The Bollywood star shared a snap of his whole family and is seen holding his niece Ayat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25, 2021) Salman Khan surprised his fans by posting a picture of himself holding his niece at his father’s birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood star shared an adorable picture from his father Salim Khan’s birthday party. All family members were there in the picture.

The actor wished his father Salim by writing a caption: “Happy b’day dad.”

His father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan and other family members includingHelen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and her son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, and their son Ayaan.

The fans liked the photo and extended good wishes on the special day of Salim Khan besides dropping heart and heart-eyes emojies on his post.

