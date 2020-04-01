Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away here on Wednesday.

He was 38 years old.

Abdullah Khan was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital located in Mumbai a couple of days ago due to some health issues. However, the medical reports suggested that he was suffering from lung infection and died at the hospital. The confirmed details about his health issues and cause of death were yet awaited.

Salman Khan shared his picture with his nephew on Instagram and captioned: “will always love you,”.

The Bollywood actors, friends and fans expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Salman Khan’s nephew.

Abdullah was fit and strong man but he never worked with Bollywood, although, he was seen with his uncle Salman Khan in a number of pictures and videos posted by Salman Khan on Social media.

On March 31, a video went viral on social media in which Salman Khan was seen holding his nephew Abdullah.