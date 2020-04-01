UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salman Khan’s Nephew Abdullah Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away

Bollywood actor shares picture of his nephew on Instagram with a caption: “will always love you,”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away here on Wednesday.

He was 38 years old.

Abdullah Khan was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital located in Mumbai a couple of days ago due to some health issues. However, the medical reports suggested that he was suffering from lung infection and died at the hospital. The confirmed details about his health issues and cause of death were yet awaited.

Salman Khan shared his picture with his nephew on Instagram and captioned: “will always love you,”.

The Bollywood actors, friends and fans expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Salman Khan’s nephew.

Abdullah was fit and strong man but he never worked with Bollywood, although, he was seen with his uncle Salman Khan in a number of pictures and videos posted by Salman Khan on Social media.

On March 31, a video went viral on social media in which Salman Khan was seen holding his nephew Abdullah.

Related Topics

Mumbai Bollywood Salman Khan Social Media Died Man March Media From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Three selected ventilators design sent to DRAP for ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctors to send key medical ite ..

5 minutes ago

China's lunar rover travels over 424 meters on moo ..

3 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tal ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Says Resumed Gas Traffic to China ..

3 minutes ago

Trump says ready to help end Saudi-Russian oil-pri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.