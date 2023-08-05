Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the actress is spending only a fraction of the reported amount on her treatment.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has broken her silence on viral reports claiming she received a massive sum of INR 25 crores from an unnamed Telugu superstar for her Myositis treatment.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha rubbished the claims, stating that she is spending only a fraction of the reported amount on her treatment. She urged media portals to be responsible with the information they share about her health condition.

Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis last year and is currently on a hiatus from work. She emphasized that Myositis is a condition suffered by thousands, urging for responsible reporting on the matter.