Open Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejects Reports Of INR 25 Crore Myositis Treatment  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

The latest reports say that the actress  is spending only a fraction of the reported amount on her treatment.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has broken her silence on viral reports claiming she received a massive sum of INR 25 crores from an unnamed Telugu superstar for her Myositis treatment.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha rubbished the claims, stating that she is spending only a fraction of the reported amount on her treatment. She urged media portals to be responsible with the information they share about her health condition.

Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis last year and is currently on a hiatus from work. She emphasized that Myositis is a condition suffered by thousands, urging for responsible reporting on the matter.

Related Topics

India India Rupees Media From Share Instagram

Recent Stories

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

12 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

21 minutes ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

1 hour ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

1 hour ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

4 hours ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thosha ..

Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz