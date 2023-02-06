Samara Joy wins the Grammy for Best New Artist

(@Aneesah05582539)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):US jazz singer Samara Joy on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, coming out atop an eclectic field that included Italian rockers Maneskin and the Brazilian pop phenom Anitta.

The Bronx-raised 23-year-old grew up surrounded by musicians, with a family history in gospel and a steady diet of Motown and soul.

It was her second Grammy of the night, after the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album for "Linger Awhile." She attended Fordham High School for the Arts, later studying jazz at the State University of New York, Purchase College as a voice major.

Joy has released a number of viral video performances, and has a strong TikTok following.

She has toured Europe and the United States, and made an appearance at the 2022 Monterey Jazz Festival.

Speaking on a pre-Grammy red carpet, the Bronx-born artist told AFP that simply earning nominations had amped up her career.

"You know, over the past few months, a lot more people started picking up the phone," she said with a laugh.

With two wins under her belt, it's more likely now that Joy will need to screen her calls.

"I can't even believe -- I've been watching you all on TV for, like, so long," she said in accepting her prize.

"To be here by just being who I was born as, I'm so thankful."