Sameer Anjaan Reveals Salman Khan’s Emotional Struggles During Tere Naam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 03:35 PM
Lyricist Sameer Anjaan disclosed that Salman Khan, still reeling from his breakup with Aishwarya Rai, often broke down in tears while filming Tere Naam in 2003.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Renowned Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan has revealed emotional incidents from the time when superstar Salman Khan was coping with his breakup with actress Aishwarya Rai. Speaking on a podcast, Sameer shared that during the shooting of Tere Naam (2003), Salman would often break down while listening to songs.
According to Sameer, Salman’s personal heartbreak gave depth to his performance in Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam, where he played a heartbroken lover. Before filming scenes, Salman would refresh his emotions by listening to specific songs.
Sameer further clarified that while the title track of the film wasn’t written exclusively for Salman, it ended up mirroring his real-life story. Before key scenes, Salman would request singer Himesh Reshammiya to sing the song, after which he would be moved to tears and then deliver his shot with raw intensity.
The lyricist revealed that Salman was particularly affected by the line “Kyun kisi ko wafa ke badle wafa nahin milti” (“Why doesn’t loyalty receive loyalty in return?”). At the time, he was going through deep emotional pain, which was often expressed through his tears on set.
It is worth noting that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s romance began in 1999 during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, making headlines as one of Bollywood’s most famous love stories. Their relationship ended in 2002, after which Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, while Salman remains unmarried.
With a career spanning over three decades, Sameer Anjaan has written more than 4,000 songs and continues to be regarded as one of the most significant Names in Bollywood’s music history. His songs remain popular even today.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam1 minute ago
-
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards3 hours ago
-
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence20 hours ago
-
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon1 day ago
-
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices over affairs2 days ago
-
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution3 days ago
-
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces9 days ago
-
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment15 days ago
-
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe17 days ago
-
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate17 days ago
-
Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th19 days ago
-
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows19 days ago