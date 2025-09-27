Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan disclosed that Salman Khan, still reeling from his breakup with Aishwarya Rai, often broke down in tears while filming Tere Naam in 2003.

Renowned Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan has revealed emotional incidents from the time when superstar Salman Khan was coping with his breakup with actress Aishwarya Rai. Speaking on a podcast, Sameer shared that during the shooting of Tere Naam (2003), Salman would often break down while listening to songs.

According to Sameer, Salman’s personal heartbreak gave depth to his performance in Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam, where he played a heartbroken lover. Before filming scenes, Salman would refresh his emotions by listening to specific songs.

Sameer further clarified that while the title track of the film wasn’t written exclusively for Salman, it ended up mirroring his real-life story. Before key scenes, Salman would request singer Himesh Reshammiya to sing the song, after which he would be moved to tears and then deliver his shot with raw intensity.

The lyricist revealed that Salman was particularly affected by the line “Kyun kisi ko wafa ke badle wafa nahin milti” (“Why doesn’t loyalty receive loyalty in return?”). At the time, he was going through deep emotional pain, which was often expressed through his tears on set.

It is worth noting that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s romance began in 1999 during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, making headlines as one of Bollywood’s most famous love stories. Their relationship ended in 2002, after which Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, while Salman remains unmarried.

With a career spanning over three decades, Sameer Anjaan has written more than 4,000 songs and continues to be regarded as one of the most significant Names in Bollywood’s music history. His songs remain popular even today.