Samina Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot

The close friends and fans are congratulating the newly-wed couple over their new journey of life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) Renowned actress Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehbai tied the knot, the circle closed to the coupled said here on Thursday.

They said that veteran actor and Manzar Sehbai tied the knot on April 4, and congratulated the couple for their new journey.

However, there is no such announcement or confirmed from the couple made public. Manzar Sehbai who is a veteran actor was looking stunning on the wedding day. Only one picture is circulating on social media in which the couple is seen together.

However, the close friends of the couple are congratulating them on social media for getting married.

Tamana Rabnawaz Ahmad, a close friend of Samina Ahmad, congratulated her over her marriage with Manzar sehbai.

“My dearest, I am so happy for you. Allah SWT bless you,” she wrote.

Another fan Qaiser Sultan also wrote the same words: “So very happy for you Sameena, May Allah bless you both with happiness always. love & Duaas,”.

Another fan of Manzer Sehbai congratulated him for tying the knot with Sameena Ahmad and said that it was very beautiful and heartwarming.