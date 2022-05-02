UrduPoint.com

Samina Pirzada Raises Voice For Early Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Samina Pirzada raises voice for early elections

The actress who made name in Lollywood industry says they pledge on this Eid to stand by the truth.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 2nd, 2022) Stamina Peerzada, the renowened Lollywood actress, said that they pledged on this Eid to stand by the truth.

Taking to Twitter, the actess said they want justice and wanted early elections.

The actress is a prominent voice in entertainment industry.

Not just the showbiz personalities but also the PPP leaders are demanding early elections.

More Stories From Showbiz

