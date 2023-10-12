Open Menu

Samiya Hassan Ali Cheers On Pakistan Cricket Team In World Cup Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2023 | 12:27 PM

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

The wife of the celebrity shares her outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on her Instagram account earlier this week

Hyderabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In a heartwarming display of support, Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Pakistan's cricket bowler, Hassan Ali, was spotted in the stands, cheering on the national team during their recent World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Samiya shared her outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on her Instagram account earlier this week. She posted images and a video clip of her presence at the stadium, dressed in a denim dungaree paired with a pink shirt. Her posts were accompanied by the hashtags 'World Cup 2023' and a location stamp.

These pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Many netizens attributed her appearance to her husband's impressive performance on the field.

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo tied the knot in 2019 and are proud parents of a two-year-old daughter, Helena.

Regarding the match, Pakistan's World Cup debutant, Abdullah Shafique, and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan played outstanding centuries, enabling Pakistan to achieve a record World Cup run-chase against Sri Lanka. Rizwan, despite battling leg cramps, scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls, while Shafique contributed with a remarkable 113 off 103 balls. In the bowling department, Hassan Ali led the way for Pakistan with four wickets to his name.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Sri Lanka Social Media Wife Hyderabad Helena Mohammad Rizwan 2019 Instagram

Recent Stories

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

10 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

11 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

13 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz