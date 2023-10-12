Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

(@Abdulla99267510)

The wife of the celebrity shares her outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on her Instagram account earlier this week

Hyderabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In a heartwarming display of support, Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Pakistan's cricket bowler, Hassan Ali, was spotted in the stands, cheering on the national team during their recent World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Samiya shared her outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on her Instagram account earlier this week. She posted images and a video clip of her presence at the stadium, dressed in a denim dungaree paired with a pink shirt. Her posts were accompanied by the hashtags 'World Cup 2023' and a location stamp.

These pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Many netizens attributed her appearance to her husband's impressive performance on the field.

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo tied the knot in 2019 and are proud parents of a two-year-old daughter, Helena.

Regarding the match, Pakistan's World Cup debutant, Abdullah Shafique, and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan played outstanding centuries, enabling Pakistan to achieve a record World Cup run-chase against Sri Lanka. Rizwan, despite battling leg cramps, scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls, while Shafique contributed with a remarkable 113 off 103 balls. In the bowling department, Hassan Ali led the way for Pakistan with four wickets to his name.