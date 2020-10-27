Sana Fakhar faces inquiry about her foreign trips

(@fidahassanain)

FBR has written a letter to FIA Director Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) about the film start’s foreign tours during the last five years.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Popular actress Sana Fakhar was in hot waters as Federal board of Revenue (FBR) started investigation of her assets, the latest reports said on Tuesday.

The actress showed Rs13,05,890 as her earning details in 2019, however, she paid Rs79,759 in tax returns in the same year. She also showed property income in its statements.

The sources said that FBR started investigation to know about her income abroad.