UrduPoint.com

Sana Fakhar Stuns Her Fans And Friends By Fitness Routine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness routine

The Lollywood star has shown off her six packs while performing tough exercise for her fitness.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Renowned Lollywood actress Sana Fakhar has stunned her fans and friends by amazing routine of exercise.

The actress shared a video clip in which is seen doing hard exercise for fitness and showing off her six packs.

She did not add any caption with the picture but her fans are drooling over it.

Earlier while talking about the everyday struggle of a woman the actress expressed that she was a part of the society where a girl was considered to be a burden.

Fighting through all the hurdles the actress inspires other women with her love for riding heavy bikes and she has amazed people with her aerobics as well

Related Topics

Women All Love

Recent Stories

Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: ..

Process of imposing sanctions on Russia is flawed: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 realme Continues its Long History of Innovation wi ..

Realme Continues its Long History of Innovation with the Launch of the World’s ..

9 minutes ago
 PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

44 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

50 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

50 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>