Sana Fakhar stuns her fans and friends by fitness routine

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lollywood star has shown off her six packs while performing tough exercise for her fitness.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Renowned Lollywood actress Sana Fakhar has stunned her fans and friends by amazing routine of exercise.

The actress shared a video clip in which is seen doing hard exercise for fitness and showing off her six packs.

She did not add any caption with the picture but her fans are drooling over it.

Earlier while talking about the everyday struggle of a woman the actress expressed that she was a part of the society where a girl was considered to be a burden.

Fighting through all the hurdles the actress inspires other women with her love for riding heavy bikes and she has amazed people with her aerobics as well